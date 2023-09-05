Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,077 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.75. 794,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,647. The company has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

