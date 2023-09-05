Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 41,901 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,901 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NYSE WY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. 668,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,691. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

