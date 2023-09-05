Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 97 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $17.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,560.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,489.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,509.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.