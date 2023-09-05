Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.78. 112,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,774. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $92.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

