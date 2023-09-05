Oppenheimer Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $990.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $900.00 to $990.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $838.86.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $874.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.25. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

