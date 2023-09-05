Ordinals Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $71.11 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00013156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $71.11 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.32701381 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $14,696,643.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

