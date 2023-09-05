ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 50210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 10,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $84,169.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 34,844 shares of company stock worth $279,500 in the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 1,884,767 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 292,284 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $16,629,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,442,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

