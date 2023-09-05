ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 50210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 1,884,767 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 292,284 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $16,629,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,442,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $520.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
