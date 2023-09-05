OTC Markets Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $675.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 85.57% and a net margin of 26.81%. Equities analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

