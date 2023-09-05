Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 491,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,849,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Overstock.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after purchasing an additional 188,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 52,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

