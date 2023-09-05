Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 360 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The company has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

