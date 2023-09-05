Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

