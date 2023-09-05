Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,505,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

