Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

