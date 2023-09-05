PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $25.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.57.

PD opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 64.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

