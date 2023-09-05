PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.57.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PD opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.87. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

