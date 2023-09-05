Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2,154.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $96,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.11. 434,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,206. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 191.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,090 shares of company stock worth $39,767,452. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

