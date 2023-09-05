Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2,154.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $96,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.11. 434,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,206. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 191.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,090 shares of company stock worth $39,767,452. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
