Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NYSE PARR opened at $35.66 on Friday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

