Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $2.15 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $60,726.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

