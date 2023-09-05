ParaZero Technologies Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 5th (NASDAQ:PRZO)

ParaZero Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 5th. ParaZero Technologies had issued 1,950,000 shares in its public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During ParaZero Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
ParaZero Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
PRZO stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. ParaZero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.15.
About ParaZero Technologies
