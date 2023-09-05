PARSIQ Price Tops $0.0687 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $12.72 million and $615,471.16 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

