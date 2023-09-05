Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10,062.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,645,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.