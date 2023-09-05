PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 906,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $10,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9,395.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 368,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.