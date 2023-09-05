Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 64,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 368,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $205,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $269,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,141,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,487 shares of company stock worth $2,101,268. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

