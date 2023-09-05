Perennial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 716 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $365,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $306,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.82. The company had a trading volume of 255,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.