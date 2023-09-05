Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,708. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.