PHAXIAM Therapeutics (PHXM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 11th.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Price Performance

PHXM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 4,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,860. PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shares of PHAXIAM Therapeutics are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 20th.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

