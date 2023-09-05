PHAXIAM Therapeutics (PHXM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 11th.
PHXM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 4,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,860. PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Shares of PHAXIAM Therapeutics are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 20th.
PHAXIAM Therapeutics SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.
