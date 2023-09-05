Philcoin Price Tops $0.0048 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 85.2% against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $15,220.58 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

