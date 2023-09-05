Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,971,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51,666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

PM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.80. 1,735,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,341. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

