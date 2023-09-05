Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. 676,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,888. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

