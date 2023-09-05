Piper Sandler Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $144.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $178.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 5.9 %

DG opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average is $190.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,138,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,130 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4,202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 80,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.