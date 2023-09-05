Piper Sandler Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $255.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.45.

Albemarle stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

