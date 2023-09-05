Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.27

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 78290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $21,491,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after buying an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 688.4% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 1,274,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 1,113,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

