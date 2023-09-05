PLATINCOIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,123.46 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $116,077.46 and $1,123.46 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 736,200,242 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 736,191,127.77497 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.01923808 USD and is up 10.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $913.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

