PlatonCoin Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $83.83 million and $0.07 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s genesis date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

