PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. 284,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $773.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.26. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,780.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PRA Group by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

