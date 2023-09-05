Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU) Shares Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Prime Number Acquisition I were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $2,940,000.

Prime Number Acquisition I Trading Down 50.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNACU traded down $5.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Prime Number Acquisition I Profile

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, and ecommerce, as well as other technology related infrastructure sectors.

