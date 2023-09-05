Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

NYSE PFG opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,453,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

