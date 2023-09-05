Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 4,910 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 16,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,440. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

