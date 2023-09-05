Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 540 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 446,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $123.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.79.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

