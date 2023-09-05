Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 742,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,269. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dominion Energy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.