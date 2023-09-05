Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $324,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. 4,812,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

