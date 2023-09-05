Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $549,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,928,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.40. The stock had a trading volume of 161,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

