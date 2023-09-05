Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,975 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

