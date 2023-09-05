Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 419,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

