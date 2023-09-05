Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novartis were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.17. 267,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

