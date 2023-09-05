Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 359,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

