Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 126 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.10. 8,273,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,884,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.93 and its 200 day moving average is $344.91. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.