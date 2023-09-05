Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 130 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,042,000 after buying an additional 66,577 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.99. 182,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average is $127.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

