Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 632 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 620,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,184. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

