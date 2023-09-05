Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.15. 230,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,488. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

